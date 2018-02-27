The mayor of Fort Simpson, N.W.T., is questioning why the territorial government doesn't have a system to keep track of attempted suicides in the territory, following four suicides in her community last summer.

Mayor Darlene Sibbeston grew up in Fort Simpson. She said she believes the community has a problem with the number of people attempting suicide.

"Even growing up, because it's a small community, you hear, 'Oh this person tried to commit suicide, that person tried to commit suicide.' I don't know if those numbers have ever been revealed, and also we don't know the age groups," she said.

Residents have been taking initiatives to combat suicide, including holding mental health conferences for students, and starting a caring circle.

Sibbeston wants to establish more programs through the territorial government and community organizations, but says that without these statistics, it's hard to know what type of programs the community really needs.

"How can you offer programs if you don't know what you're dealing with?" she said, adding that her community had no recorded attempted suicides last year.

"You can't just build your programs on speculation. It makes it important to have those types of numbers to work with."

"If [the territorial government doesn't] have those numbers now, then work on them. Do something. Have some plan in place to collect those numbers."

Health minister says it's 'challenging'

But the health minister says gathering data on attempted suicides is difficult.

"One of the challenges that we have in collecting this data is that attempted suicide can present through a wide variety of clinical avenues," said Health Minister Glen Abernethy, in an email response to Sibbeston dated Feb. 23.

Abernethy said this kind of information can come from community counsellors, primary care practitioners and other services.

"They may also present for a variety of reasons such as self-harm, attempted suicide, accidental poisoning and/or a large range of other clinical situations. Some of these may or may not actually be suicide attempts," said Abernethy.

Raymond Pidzamecky organized a Caring Circle in response to suicides and drug abuse seen in Fort Simpson. He is an Indian Residential School Counsellor who visits Fort Simpson and the neighbouring communities. (Facebook)

Raymond Pidzamecky, an Indian Residential School counsellor who visits Fort Simpson and neighbouring communities, agrees with Abernethy that measuring attempted suicides is difficult.

But Pidzamecky said he believes the department should be tracking other statistics like the number of overdoses in the communities.

He said this information could give some insight into the number of suicide attempts and substance abuse issues in places like Fort Simpson.

"Those statistics are important in regards to planning," Pidzamecky explained.

"It's not just the [territorial] government that plans. It's admirable that the mayor and a number of constituents want to participate in that harm prevention."

In his email, Abernethy told Sibbeston that officials will work to access data on the number of suicide attempts by Fort Simpson residents "and compile it where possible."

Abernethy said he was hopeful they would have this information within the next two weeks.

CBC asked the Health and Social Services Authority for clarity on why these numbers aren't available. No one was available Monday for comment.

