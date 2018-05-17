Skip to Main Content
Yellowknife RCMP investigating possible sudden death

Notifications

Yellowknife RCMP investigating possible sudden death

RCMP responded to a call from Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife, after the woman was taken there from a residence.

N.W.T.'s coroner's office confirmed a 24-year-old woman died on Tuesday

CBC News ·

The death of a 24-year-old woman on Tuesday is under investigation.

RCMP responded to a call from Stanton Territorial Hospital after the woman was taken there from a residence.

The coroner's office, with the help of Yellowknife RCMP, are investigating a "possible sudden death." Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to police.

This was the second possible sudden death reported in the city within just over a week.

The body of 51-year-old Ronald Taylor was found on Twin Pine Hill last Wednesday. Taylor, a well-known carver, had been experiencing homelessness.

His death is also under investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us