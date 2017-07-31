RCMP are assisting Yukon's coroner's service in an investigation into the sudden death of a 57-year-old man near Haines Junction.

Police say at about 8 a.m. Sunday they received a report about a man in medical distress near the Slims River Bridge.

According to a news release, when police arrived, first responders were already at the scene, along with a nurse and several civilians who had performed CPR on the man before medics arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The investigation has determined that the man had left Cottonwood Park for a run at 7:30 a.m., and went into medical distress near the Slims River Bridge," the news release said.

RCMP say the death is not considered suspicious.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of the man's death.

Sudden death in Whitehorse

Whitehorse RCMP were called to a home in the Hillcrest neighbourhood on Monday morning, after the sudden death of a 35-year-old man.

His death is not considered suspicious, according to a news release.

"The Yukon Coroner's Service is leading the investigation, with assistance from Whitehorse RCMP," the statement said.