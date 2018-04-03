Sudden death in Deline prompts RCMP investigation

RCMP are investigating a sudden death in Deline, N.W.T., after a 38-year-old man was found dead in the community on Monday.

Someone called police about the man's death around 9:30 p.m. on April 2, according to a news release.

Members of the N.W.T. RCMP major crimes unit and forensic identification services are investigating, and the RCMP are helping the Northwest Territories coroner in the investigation, the news release states.

No other information is currently available, according to the RCMP.