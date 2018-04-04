RCMP investigating 2 separate sudden deaths in Beaufort Delta region

RCMP are investigating two separate sudden deaths in Inuvik and Aklavik, N.W.T., Wednesday.

Police say they received a report of a death in Aklavik early Wednesday at approximately 1 a.m., according to a news release.

When police arrived at a home, they found a 40-year-old man dead, according to the release.

Later that morning, around 9 a.m., RCMP in Inuvik received a report of a death of a 38-year-old woman. The woman was found dead at a home, police say.

The major crimes unit, forensic services and the territory's coroner's office have travelled to Inuvik and Aklavik to investigate the deaths.