New
RCMP investigating 2 separate sudden deaths in Beaufort Delta region
RCMP are investigating 2 separate sudden deaths in Aklavik and Inuvik, N.W.T., Wednesday.
A 38-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were found dead Wednesday
RCMP are investigating two separate sudden deaths in Inuvik and Aklavik, N.W.T., Wednesday.
Police say they received a report of a death in Aklavik early Wednesday at approximately 1 a.m., according to a news release.
When police arrived at a home, they found a 40-year-old man dead, according to the release.
Later that morning, around 9 a.m., RCMP in Inuvik received a report of a death of a 38-year-old woman. The woman was found dead at a home, police say.
The major crimes unit, forensic services and the territory's coroner's office have travelled to Inuvik and Aklavik to investigate the deaths.