Skip to Main Content
RCMP investigating 2 separate sudden deaths in Beaufort Delta region

Notifications

New

RCMP investigating 2 separate sudden deaths in Beaufort Delta region

RCMP are investigating 2 separate sudden deaths in Aklavik and Inuvik, N.W.T., Wednesday.

A 38-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were found dead Wednesday

CBC News ·
RCMP are investigating 2 deaths in the Beaufort Delta region, but are providing few details about what happened.

RCMP are investigating two separate sudden deaths in Inuvik and Aklavik, N.W.T., Wednesday.

Police say they received a report of a death in Aklavik early Wednesday at approximately 1 a.m., according to a news release.

When police arrived at a home, they found a 40-year-old man dead, according to the release.

Later that morning, around 9 a.m., RCMP in Inuvik received a report of a death of a 38-year-old woman. The woman was found dead at a home, police say.

The major crimes unit, forensic services and the territory's coroner's office have travelled to Inuvik and Aklavik to investigate the deaths.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us