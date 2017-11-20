A strong wind warning is in effect for Iqaluit Monday, causing several closures across the city.

Gusts as strong as 110 km/h are possible in the region, says Environment Canada.

"Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring," said Environment Canada on their website.

All schools in the city will close at noon.

Qikiqtani General Hospital is down to essential services for the afternoon.

Government of Nunavut offices, as well as City of Iqaluit recreational facilities are closed.

The strong easterly winds, with gusts up to 90 km/h, started in the Kimmirut area Sunday, and are moving north to Iqaluit Monday afternoon. It will reach Pangnirtung later Monday. Snow is also expected.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," says Environment Canada.

It says the winds are expected to continue Monday night and for much of the day Tuesday, and will calm down across southern Baffin Island by Wednesday.

Here is a list of other closures in Iqaluit: