Approximately 4,000 N.W.T. government workers could hit the picket line this spring.

Union of Northern Workers president Todd Parsons says the latest territorial government proposal for a new collective agreement has left his members feeling angry and frustrated with their employer.

"They are insulted," Parsons said.

"We've been in meetings since we've left the table ... We are hearing a common message that our members are very upset and just wanna go strike."

The N.W.T. government and the union have been deadlocked over a new collective agreement for the past two years. Union negotiators want three-per-cent salary increases every year for a period of three years, while the government's latest proposal adds a tenth of a percent to its original four-year offer: Where the government previously offered no salary increases in the first two years, a one-per-cent increase in year three and a one-per-cent increase in year four, it is now offering a 1.1-per-cent increase in the final year.

An ad taken out by the Union of Northern Workers in local newspapers Friday demonstrates the union's disappointment in the government's latest offer. (Union of Northern Workers)

'Stagnant revenues'

Department of Finance spokesperson Todd Sasaki told CBC in an email the government can't afford the union's financial demands.

"We are currently experiencing a period of stagnant revenues never before experienced," he stated.

"[We] must balance a large number of competing priorities and interests in a financially responsible manner."

In the union's communique with membership about the latest offer, the bargaining team stated territorial government revenues were $2.08 billion in 2016/17, up $46 million from the previous fiscal year.

Sasaki stated the government is prepared to return to the bargaining table "at any time."

The territorial government's latest package proposal gives a bit more information about the government's stance. It states the union's salary proposal would cost the taxpayer at least $14.2 million for the 2016/17 fiscal year.

The proposal also states that between 2005 and 2015, unionized employee salary increases exceeded the Consumer Price Index by 10.675 per cent. The Consumer Price Index measures the rate by which the same basket of goods costs a consumer over time.

"In years past, revenues grew more rapidly, but that is no longer the case and this situation is not expected to change over the medium term," states the Jan. 30 proposal.

The territorial government states in 2015/16, it spent $401 million on unionized employee compensation and benefits.

Next steps

Parsons said he expects union membership will vote whether or not to strike in three weeks.

He said he hopes to have the process concluded by the end of March.