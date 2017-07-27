A couple stranded at a cabin outside of Haines Junction, Yukon, for three weeks has been rescued.

A statement issued by Yukon RCMP says an American pilot flying near the confluence of the Jarvis and Telluride rivers on Friday saw an SOS sprayed in orange on a gravel bar near the cabin.

The pilot reported the sighting and Haines Junction RCMP flew to the site that evening. The RCMP says the man and woman were in good health, despite having been stranded for more than three weeks.

Police say the couple was on their way to their mining site when they crossed a river and rolled their quad. The couple and their belongings were swept downstream. In the process, they lost a satellite phone, cooler, and backpack.

RCMP say the couple made it to their cabin and the man eventually recovered various supplies from the shoreline, including a cooler of food.

Police say the couple were unable to cross the river again because of water level and log jams. The statement says the couple waited weeks to see if the water level would go down but it did not. They thought it was too dangerous to cross.

On July 21, the man used marking paint to create an SOS signal on the gravel bar. The American pilot spotted it just hours later.

"Haines Junction RCMP was pleased to find the couple in good health," said Const. Meagan Brown in the statement.

"The fact that they decided to write their SOS signal before they completely ran out of supplies was a good move, and definitely increased their chances of being found safe and sound."

RCMP say the couple had about a week's worth of food left.