A popular Iqaluit bar has been fined $15,000 and had its liquor licence suspended for two days by Nunavut's Liquor Licensing Board.

The penalties were imposed on the Storehouse Bar and Grill Tuesday following a show cause hearing from the liquor board. The liquor licence holder, 902776 NWT Ltd., pleaded guilty to allowing intoxicated persons to remain on the premises and serving alcohol to people who were already intoxicated.

The licence holder and liquor enforcement made a joint submission to the liquor board suggesting the fine and licence suspensions, which were accepted.

"The Board believes that once it has granted a licence, the licensee then shares with the Board the obligation to ensure the safe and responsible use of alcohol in the community," liquor board chair John Maurice said in a press release. "This contravention constitutes a clear breach of that responsibility."

The Storehouse will be barred from serving liquor on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24.