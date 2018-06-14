Fire Marshal investigating after storage unit fire at Yellowknife apartment

Residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a storage unit at Norseman Apartments in Yellowknife on Wednesday night. At 9:11 p.m. RCMP notified Yellowknife's fire division that there was smoke coming from a storage unit on the first floor of the building.

The fire division did not see any smoke or fire upon arrival. The firefighters went into the building and put out the fire.

There were no injuries and the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.