Stops along the way: The disappearing lodges of the Alaska Highway
Yukoner Mark Kelly's photos explore the past and present of travelling along the historic Northern route
By Paul Tukker, CBC News Posted: Apr 08, 2017 11:00 AM CT Last Updated: Apr 08, 2017 11:00 AM CT
Yukon photographer Mark Kelly has spent a lot of time in recent years lurking around strange places, tiptoeing through shards of broken glass and mouse droppings, in search of something elusive — the spirit of a bygone era.
"I don't get creeped out very easily, which is why I kind of like poking through old buildings and abandoned places," he said.
His quarry became the decrepit old lodges and roadhouses scattered along the vast Alaska Highway, from northern B.C., through the Yukon, and into Alaska.
He began taking lots of pictures — of empty rooms, faded signs and broken furniture. He became increasingly fascinated with these modern ruins, and what happened to them. Who owned them, and why did they leave?
"That's what really gets me going as a photographer, anyway, is trying to get around what the story is," he said.
When he showed some of his photos to his friend Lily Gontard, she was captivated as well.
"The first thing I thought of was, book. And I even said the word 'book,' but Mark has no recollection," Gontard said.
The idea took hold, and the two began working together. Their book, Beyond Mile Zero: The Vanishing Alaska Highway Lodge Community, has just been published.
The book tells about the abandoned relics they saw, but also captures what's left — the classic roadhouses still scattered along the highway, often run by friendly Northern characters with stories to tell over coffee and pie.
"I don't think anyone has gotten rich running a lodge on the Alaska Highway," Gontard said.
"What we tried to do is capture the history, as much as we could, right now — before it all disappears."
"The folks that run these lodges have a libertarian streak — love to be independent, believe in self-sufficiency, strong-willed, up early, to bed late," Kelly explains.
"The best analogy is the farm, the old farm life. But this one is tied to the highway."
They did a lot of research, trying to find any information about lodges no longer there, and the people that ran them. It wasn't easy.
"People were saying, 'no, well there used to be a lodge there but they died, and they didn't have kids or they moved away and we don't know where they are,'" Kelly recalls.
"It was basically talking to people who knew someone, who knew someone, who knew someone," says Gontard.
Occasionally, they got lucky and they'd make contact with an old-timer who could talk about the old days, after the Second World War, when the Alaska highway was still young and rough and mostly empty.
"A lot of the early lodge owners had really extraordinary lives," Gontard says. "A lot of them... it's interesting to think of this, that in the late 1940s that someone would want to escape the lower 48 [states] because it was too busy!"
Sometimes, the stories could only be imagined.
In one abandoned place, they found an old toilet in the middle of a room, stuffed with pulp Western novels. In another, they found a long-forgotten dinner — "the food was still in the bowl," Gontard said.
Kelly was most captivated by a strange room in the closed Lower Liard River Lodge. It had clouds painted on the walls, and an old red couch.
"It reminded me of the rooms of some single-occupancy hotels I worked at over the years," he said.
"You'd walk in and go, 'this is amazing, photographically.' But as soon as I stopped and paid attention to the room, I was like, 'hmm, there is a lot that has gone down in this room. Like a lot has gone down in this room."
The remains of the Lower Liard River Lodge burned down soon after, Kelly said. In fact, lots of the place he photographed for the book have since vanished — torn down, or burned up.
He's afraid of the day when the last old roadhouse closes down.
"To be honest, this is a book about culture," he said. "And I would argue that everything on that highway needs to be preserved — which is why the highway needs to have a [historical] designation."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Whitehorse
Mostly Cloudy
8°C
Yellowknife
Mainly Sunny
-9°C
Inuvik
Mostly Cloudy
-9°C
Iqaluit
Mainly Clear
-8°C
Kuujjuaq
Cloudy
-6°C
Editor's Picks
Latest North News Headlines
- Stops along the way: The disappearing lodges of the Alaska Highway
- Expedition celebrates Canada 150 by circumnavigating Bylot Island by ski
- Association franco-yukonnaise looks back on 35 years
- First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in the sky in 2016: UFO survey
- Northern Cross sues Yukon gov't for $2.2B over fracking moratorium
Must Watch
-
Driving with wolves on an N.W.T highway
0:24
Rhonda Miller came upon these black wolves on her drive to work along Highway 3 outside Yellowknife.
-
Trina Qaqqaq speaks in Parliament on International Women's Day
2:41
-
Drive the unofficial ice bridge between West Dawson and Dawson City
1:25
Take a ride with the CBC on the ice road over the Yukon River from West Dawson to Dawson City.
-
Inside the HMS Erebus
1:11
Parks Canada underwater archeologists explore the wreck off the coast of Nunavut
Top News Headlines
- Spring flooding in Manitoba changing route of asylum seekers
- Warplanes strike Syrian town hit by chemical attack last week
- Ottawa may move earlier to legalize pot to avoid Canada Day concerns
- Love animals and hard work? You could take over this Smiths Falls, Ont., farm — for free
- Missing Manitoba woman Christine Wood's disappearance now a homicide
Most Viewed
- 'I expect a seat': Yukon woman buys Air Canada ticket, gets put on standby
- RCMP make arrest in relation to murder of Billy Cholo
- Northern Cross sues Yukon gov't for $2.2B over fracking moratorium
- Judge throws out breathalyzer test in Hay River councillor's drunk driving case
- Mining symposium apologizes to guests offended by keynote speaker's view on whale hunting