Stolen van pulled from Yukon River in Whitehorse

Whitehorse firefighters and RCMP were busy on Thursday, pulling a submerged van out of the Yukon River.

Police say they received a report at about 10 a.m. Rescue personnel were there soon after with rafts and other emergency gear.

By early afternoon, the red Ford Aerostar had been pulled up on shore. No one was inside.

Police say the van and its licence plate match the description of a vehicle that was reported stolen last fall.