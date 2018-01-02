Cell service is coming to Stewart Crossing, Yukon, and that will make a big difference for at least one resident.

The community is on a 250-kilometre stretch of the North Klondike Highway between Dawson City and Pelly Crossing without cell service.

This Bell coverage map shows a 250-kilometre stretch of road between Dawson City and Pelly Crossing where there is no cell service. (Bell)

Right now, the only place to call for help, after the community's only pay phone gets locked inside the gas station at night, is Dorothy McDiarmid's house. Stewart Crossing's 25 or so residents have become accustomed to sending stranded travellers to her house to use her landline.

"I have had, this summer alone, five tourists that need hospital assistance. So they end up coming to my house," says McDiarmid.

"I've had pregnant women in the car when they go in the ditch and they come to my house and use the phone."

Nobody turned away

McDiarmid says people have knocked on her door at all hours and she's never turned anyone away.

"It's dangerous," she says. "If it's 40 below and people are travelling down the road and something happens, they have nowhere to call anybody."

If all goes according to plan, Stewart Crossing should be on the network map sometime in the new year.

Bell says it's building a new site and planning on bringing cell service to Stewart Crossing in "early 2018," but wouldn't give an exact date.

By email, spokesperson Jacqueline Michelis confirmed that smartphones will work on the new network.

For McDiarmid, connectivity can't come soon enough.

"It's a huge problem. We get a lot of tourists here. There should be cell service."