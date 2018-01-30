An Igloolik man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 murder of a teenager.

Steven Akittirq was charged with first-degree murder after Glenna Attagutalukutuk's body was found outside the community in June 2014. At the time, Akittirq was 24.

In October 2017, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder, shortly after participating in a destructive riot at Iqaluit's Baffin Correctional Centre, and calling a CBC reporter in an attempt to draw attention to poor living conditions at the notorious jail.

The charge carries an automatic life sentence, but Tuesday in Igloolik, lawyers debated how long it would take before Akittirq was eligible for parole. Crown prosecutors sought 17 years, while Akittirq asked for 13.

Ultimately, the judge decided it would be 14 years before Akittirq is eligible for release.