A review of more than 2,000 X-rays, ultrasounds, mammograms and CT scans taken at Stanton Territorial Hospital has revealed that 28 exams showed discrepancies and require additional followup.

The review was undertaken after quality concerns were raised in B.C. about the work of a radiologist who had been contracted to do work at Stanton on a temporary basis. Scans from Dec. 19, 2015 to Jan. 23, 2016 and from May 8-14, 2016 were reviewed by radiologists from a private company in Alberta. A third group of scans, from September 1 to 18, 2009, is still under review.

"I believe there was some harm done to a very small group of patients," said Les Harrison, the acting CEO of Stanton Territorial Hospital. "I think the goal for us is to be transparent and honest about what happened, and to work with them to the best of our ability to ensure that their care is managed."

When asked if any of the misdiagnoses are life-threatening, Harrison said that it was "too early to tell, to be frank."

Of the 2,100 reviewed exams, 92 showed discrepancies in their results. Sixty four exams led to the patient being treated appropriately for their illness or injury, the review found, while 28 required additional followup with health care providers.

All of the affected patients have been notified, said Harrison, and are working with their health care provider to receive appropriate treatment.

Harrison declined to release the name of the radiologist, citing the fact that the doctor is not employed by Stanton and the desire to work through the rest of the exams and contact patients. However, he said that the radiologist will not work in the Northwest Territories ever again.

The remaining exams should be reviewed by the end of the summer, Harrison said.

"We've taken responsibility for our part in this whole process," he said. "And we'll continue to do so as we work out this process."