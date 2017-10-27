Nurses are largely unable to take breaks — "for a coffee or for lunch" — at Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife, says the president of the Union of Northern Workers.

"It's a growing concern," says Todd Parsons, the president of the union which represents more than 300 members at the hospital.

Parsons says the union heard complaints primarily from nurses.

He says the employer told the union there are no written policies and procedures "around the usage of breaks" at Stanton hospital.

"It's rather unusual for such a large work group," he added.

Staff at the hospital confirmed to CBC News that it's very difficult to take breaks, but would not speak publicly for fear of reprisal.

In the collective agreement that expired in March 2016, it states that health care practitioners working for the territorial government "shall be entitled to two rest periods, with pay, of 15 minutes duration each."

These breaks should take place "on or about mid-morning and mid-afternoon, or the middle of the first half and the last half of a shift." The agreement is currently being renegotiated.

The union was aware of the issue since at least a year ago, after members requested assistance.

Stanton hospital employs 272 nurses and 15 nursing aides. (Sara Minogue/CBC)

"We have filed a number of grievances to try to resolve this problem," says Parsons.

The union is still working with the employer to get policies and procedures established.

"It will make its way through the agreement process" and include "arbitration if necessary," says Parsons.

Parsons says the union meets the employer once every month or so, to try to resolve many issues — the issue with breaks being just one of them.

Rommel Silverio, president of the Registered Nurses Association of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, declined to comment on this issue.

Eating lunch in the ICU

Parsons says he saw first-hand the problem when he was attending the intensive care unit visiting a family member.

"Nurses were eating lunches right in the intensive care unit which I think is something that should not be occurring," he says.

Parsons believes nurses "should be given a space where they can go and enjoy their lunch and not have to perform the duties necessary or associated within an intensive care unit."

David Maguire, a spokesperson at the territorial government, says Stanton hospital employs 272 nurses and 15 nursing aides. He says it's enough to "provide quality and safe care to our patients."

Maguire says there are some vacancies in nursing positions that could be filled with graduates from the Aurora College's nursing program.

Maguire also says there are 20 float nurse positions scheduled to allow additional support.

"With the float pool nurses and improved scheduling, we aim to provide break coverage to support our nursing staff."

Maguire says staff can be paid overtime if they miss their breaks.

"Our preference is to ensure coverage is in place whenever possible to allow staff to take their breaks as outlined in the collective agreement," says Maguire.