10 patients to begin receiving treatment as Stanton Hospital ramps up chemotherapy services

Three nurses and four doctors at the Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife received new chemotherapy training online and in Alberta over the past few months, as chemotherapy services were on a four month hiatus.

Since December, 30 cancer patients have been travelling to Edmonton for treatment. Now the hospital will be able to offer treatment for 10 of those patients, according to a hospital official at a news conference Friday.

The staff were trained over the last few months, with the goal of making sure the they are using best practices. There will be yearly follow-up training for staff. Staff will also get more mentorship in Alberta.

"I think that the staff feel more confident in the work that they're doing," said Les Harrison, chief operating officer of the Stanton hospital Friday.

"It has allowed us to be more in line with all of the Alberta standards," said Dr. Shireen Mansouri, a doctor involved in the chemotherapy program.

Mansouri said one of the biggest changes is that now chemotherapy staff will be able to give patients more education.

For now, the hospital will offer basic services to the 10 patients. Advanced treatments will be reintroduced later. This is to give the staff a chance to apply their new training and solidify the workflow, said Mansouri.

There is currently no timeline for when the advanced services will be offered; the patients will be addressed on a case-by-case basis and will have to go to Alberta for these services in the meanwhile.

Chemo services audit in 6 months

The program will also be getting audited through Alberta Health Services in six months, and yearly after that.

The program was suspended after an unsatisfactory review from CancerConrtol Alberta.

Mansouri said there was no singular event that instigated the review, but it was done because "we knew that the field had been evolving and we knew that the training requirements were likely evolving with that."

"So we wanted to have a comprehensive review to make sure that we were up to standard."

The chemotherapy suite at Stanton is also being updated to allow for more privacy, and the hospital will be hiring another nurse in the coming months to act as a backup.

The first chemotherapy patient is scheduled to get treatment Thursday.