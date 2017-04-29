Hockey fans in Nunavut came out to take a photo with the NHL's top prize this week as the Stanley Cup made its way through several communities in the territory.

The Stanley Cup began its second tour of the territory in two years Wednesday in Iqaluit. It also made stops in Cape Dorset, Kugaaruk, Taloyoak, Gjoa Haven, Resolute and Qikiqtarjuaq.

It toured the territory as part of Project North, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of children in Canada's North.

Colin Krejunark doesn't look like he minded the weather in Kugaaruk when the Stanley Cup came through earlier this week. (Submitted by Shirley Jameson Krejunark)

Barrie Gunn got up close with the Stanley Cup in Iqaluit. (Submitted by Barrie Gunn)

Muppaluk Adla's Montreal Canadiens may have been knocked out of the playoffs. But that didn't stop this fan from getting a close-up with the Stanley Cup in Cape Dorset. (Submitted by Ula Pootoogoo)

The Stanley Cup made a stop at Iqaluit's Arnaitok Arena, where this young fan had a chance to get up close. (Sara Frizzell/CBC)

Adam Ehski with Lanny McDonald at the Frobisher Inn hotel in Iqaluit. (Submitted by Adam Ehski)

Meeting Lanny McDonald wasn't the only part of Adam Ehski's visit to the Frobisher Inn in Iqaluit. (Submitted by Adam Ehski)

Leena Duggan-Ipeelie's Senators are still in the hunt. This shot was taken in Iqaluit. (Submitted by Leena Duggan-Ipeelie)