Lawyers for the defence and Crown made submissions to a Yellowknife judge Tuesday on how long Stanley Abel Jr. should spend behind bars for killing his uncle.

Stanley Abel Jr. pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December for beating his uncle Herman Abel to death last March.

The Crown is asking for a six-year sentence, saying Herman Abel was defenceless and asleep when he was attacked.

Defence lawyers are asking for four years, saying the attack was fuelled by alcohol and Stanley Abel Jr. has a "virtually clean" criminal record.

Justice Louise Charbonneau will hand down her sentencing decision on Friday.