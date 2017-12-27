George Low is known for his polar bear and inukshuk etchings.

But his real love is stained glass.

"Stained glass is more creative," he says from his studio in Hay River. "I've got a lot of ideas that I have not had a chance to do yet. And I want to start working with the kiln."

Low is a retired fisheries management biologist. He'd spend more time in his studio, were it not for the water quality contracts he keeps accepting.

Low is a retired fisheries biologist whose stained glass work is in homes throughout Hay River. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC)

Meanwhile, demand for his glass work grows.

Alex Moyer first saw Low's glass etchings at a fall fair. He stopped in at Lowe's Taiga Glass Shop just before Christmas.

"I wanted something with a northern spirit, and so I came here," Moyer says.

Modest beginnings

Low was born and raised in Norway House, a tiny Cree community in Northern Manitoba.

He moved north after university, where he met and married his wife, Margaret, who has a sewing studio upstairs.

Low was introduced to stained glass 25 years ago, when his wife persuaded him to take a class. He was hooked, and built a studio at the back of his house.

It’s the larger pieces, like this one, that Low finds creatively fulfilling. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC)

His work is influenced by his love of the land, a love that appears in the form of translucent dog teams, cranes and whales.

Hay River resident Sheila Ryan-Hachey has two of Lowe's larger pieces: a kitchen window, and a living room panel.

"George is master. His work is stunning. This time of year, when the sun is lower, the light through the glass creates colours and hues that are so intense,' Ryan-Hachey says.

She says if she ever moves, Low's works of art are "coming with us."

'True retirement,' big plans

Low has vowed to cut back on his consulting work so he can spend more time in his studio. Being truly retired will allow him to start work on the four large stained glass panels commissioned by the Anglican Church in Hay River.

Low soldering a poinsettia for a seasonal light catcher. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC)

He also plans to start experimenting with what's called warm glass — the melting of different colours of glass and making bowls.

"That is really interesting work. You get to fuse different colours of glass together, in some kind of a pattern … there is a lot of potential for creativity."

Low laughs when asked if he works with glass for the love of it, or for the money.

"I enjoy doing it but it also brings in some bucks," he says.

"It always helps when you're going to retire on a federal pension which was designed for someone retiring down south."