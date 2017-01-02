If you're wondering where to take your gently used items in Yellowknife, there's always the Salvation Army — but if you can wait a few weeks, one of Yellowknife's favourite bargain hunting spots is set to reopen.

The flea market at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church has been closed after a fire at the church last June.

Father Marek Pisarek says that the flea market will move to a building on Old Airport Road, near the entrance to Lakeview Cemetary. He's hoping that the flea market will be up and running at its new location in the next few weeks.

The St. Patrick's flea market in Yellowknife is expected to reopen later this month in this location, near the entrance to Lakeview Cemetary. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

Pisarek also says the dioscese is looking at turning the old flea market's space in the original Church building into a hall for St. Patrick's church.

Though the church was able to restart services in fall, Pisarek says reconstruction is taking a while. Asbestos was found in part of the building, and the roof needs to be replaced, but that can't happen until the spring.