École St. Joseph School gets $1.5M upgrade

École St.Joseph School in Yellowknife is getting four new portables, which includes three classrooms and one washroom, at a cost of $1.5 million.

The Department of Education, Culture, and Employment assessed enrolment numbers and found that Yellowknife will see an increase of 200 students over the next 10 years.

The portables will be able to hold 66 students.

"That addresses about one quarter of our need over the next 10 years," said Olin Lovely, assistant deputy minister of corporate services.

"Then the balance will be through the replacement of J. H. Sissons school which will likely take place within the next two or three years."

The department started with École St. Joseph School because it's currently at 98 per cent capacity.

But Lovely said the department is expecting enrolment to drop by 200 students between 2027 and 2037.

"By the time we get to 2027 that's when the economic life of the diamond mines — we will see that fall off," said Lovely.

"Unless there's a replacement of those mines with other industrial activity we will likely see that population decline."

The department said it will reassess the enrolment numbers at that time.