Square dancers take home big bucks at competition in Inukjuak, Nunavik

Team Sivunitsavut from Inukjuak won the $10,000 prize

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Coral Harbour
Fort Good Hope
Lutselke
Norman Wells
Tulita
Wrigley

Whitehorse

Mainly Clear

1°C

Yellowknife

Light Rain

2°C

Inuvik

Light Snow

-3°C

Iqaluit

Light Snow

-4°C

Kuujjuaq

Light Snow

1°C

More Weather

Editor's Picks

Must Watch