There was a last-minute delay Wednesday in an unusual lawsuit brought against the NWT SPCA.

The case was set to go to trial — both sides said they were ready — but after an hour-long delay to deal with another case, the man suing the SPCA requested an adjournment.

Mark Lafferty is suing the non-profit group for $35,000, claiming it trespassed at his Ndilo home and stole 11 of his dogs in May 2016.

The SPCA says the dogs it seized were malnourished and dehydrated and it was acting on complaints from the community.

After the delay Wednesday morning, Lafferty, who is representing himself, told the judge he wanted to hear the SPCA's case first, then ask for an adjournment. Judge Garth Malakoe said as the person who initiated the lawsuit, it was up to Lafferty to present first.

"I need an adjournment for my witnesses and my agent," said Lafferty, saying he was still trying to line up someone to help with his lawsuit, and his witnesses were away fishing.

Lafferty said the witnesses were on his property building kennels for his dogs when the SPCA seized the animals.

Ed Gullberg, the SPCA's lawyer, opposed the adjournment request. He said three of his witnesses, including a local veterinarian, had taken time off work to be at court for the trial.

Gullberg also said it didn't matter what Lafferty's witnesses had to say about how much or little care the dogs received — the Dog Act only considers whether the SPCA honestly believed the dogs were suffering when it seized them.

"Their conduct is based on what they perceived the situation to be and on the complaints they received," Gullberg said.

Malakoe adjourned the case to January 31, but urged both sides to try and reach an out-of-court settlement, noting that 90 to 95 per cent of civil cases do not go to trial.

"When cases go to trial, I guarantee you the judge will make a decision that one or both sides will not like," Malakoe said.