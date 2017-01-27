South Slave students get their read on during Family Literacy Day

Weather
Latest North News Headlines
- Worried about downstream impacts, Northern leaders urge action on Site C dam
- Ottawa slow to pay the North's Canadian Rangers: ombudsman
- Feds announce more infrastructure bucks for N.W.T. communities
- Police seize restricted firearm at Yellowknife hotel
- Feds announce $1M to boost Yukon First Nations tourism opportunities
Challenging European dogsled race begins in French Alps
11-day event sees mushers and dogs travelling 1,000 km
Raven plucks parking ticket from vehicle in Yellowknife, N.W.T.
That's one way to get out of paying a ticket! Annemieke Mulders caught this raven snatching up a parking ticket in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.
Underwater video shows remains of HMS Terror
Ship was lost in 1845 in a Nunavut bay
Inside the HMS Erebus
Parks Canada underwater archeologists explore the wreck off the coast of Nunavut
