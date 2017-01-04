The Soldiers of Odin, an international organization that's been deemed a "refugee-hating" vigilante group, has been raising concerns as new chapters pop up across Canada — including in Yukon.

But James Albert, president of the 12-member Yukon chapter, insists his group has been unfairly maligned as racist.

Albert agreed to speak to CBC more than a month after an interview was requested. He says he waited because "I don't trust media.

"Canadians helping Canadians is all we are," he said. "We have each other's back. It's a brotherhood. A lot of people don't understand."

Soldiers of Odin members often wear black clothing emblazoned with the group's name and logo. (Brian Rodgers/CBC)

Soldiers of Odin, named for a Norse god, started in Finland last year as a response to the influx of refugees. The organization was founded by Mika Ranta, a self-proclaimed white supremacist.

Since then, it's spread across Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

The Finnish group does not proclaim any ideology or racist orientation, but a report issued earlier this year by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) found many of the group's members had strong links to far-right hate groups.

"White supremacy seems to be constant within and around the Soldiers of Odin," the report reads.

Not in Yukon, Albert insists. He claims the local group denies membership to anyone who proclaims racist views.

"We don't want hate people, we don't want people that say 'white power'. We want good, hard-working Canadians that know what it's like to struggle."

'Their issue — not mine'

Albert says he can't speak for his fellow Soldiers of Odin elsewhere, because he's "never been to Europe," but says he respects them "because I'm sure they're helping out their community whatever they're doing.

Albert says the Yukon chapter bought and donated 30 turkeys to the local Salvation Army at Christmas. (Submitted by James Albert)

"It's just media bending stuff, manipulating words.They say 'anti-refugee', why not say 'anti-terrorist', 'anti-rapist'?

"I'm only responsible for what I say. How people perceive it, and interpret it, that's their issue — not mine."

Albert says his group wants to help Yukoners in need. As an example, he says Soldiers of Odin bought and donated 30 turkeys to the Whitehorse Salvation Army for Christmas.

"Just the way I'm looking at things, there's millions of dollars being shipped overseas to help rebuild Iraq. We should keep some of it here and help these people out," he said.

Elsewhere, Soldiers of Odin groups have organized "patrols", ostensibly aimed at curbing street crime. In Finland, the group claimed its patrols were to protect locals from Muslim immigrants.

Albert says that when his group's Yukon profile was reported in local media last fall, about 40 people came forward, seeking membership. He says all but three were rejected.

"You ask them what draws them to the club, and right off the bat they'll say something silly like 'white power'. And then, next in line — let's go to the next one.

"I was surprised that that many in this small a community came forth, I really was."