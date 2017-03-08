Monthly social assistance cheques are nearly a week late getting to recipients in Kugluktuk, Nunavut, leaving some families without food.

A backup at the office in the community is causing the delay.

"My girls get up every morning and they have nothing," said Margaret Kigiuna, a single mother with two young daughters. "No breakfast to eat or any lunch. Anything at night to eat before they get up."

Social assistance cheques are usually given out in the community on the 1st or 2nd of the month, but in several cases, they haven't arrived.

Lucy Ayalik has gone nearly a week without her cheque. She describes situations where parents are not eating to keep their children from going hungry.

"It's really frustrating, especially if you have kids or are a single parent," Ayalik said. "Some parents never eat for a few days so they can let their kids eat."

"It's really hard," she said.

Officials with Nunavut's Department of Family Services say the department is aware of the problem. But there is no official comment on the situation until later Wednesday.