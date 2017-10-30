The Salvation Army will house the Yellowknife sobering centre for the next six months while renovations continue on a long-term location.

The Northwest Territories government signed a six-month lease with the Salvation Army and the service is expected to begin at that location Nov. 1, according to a news release.

In September, the government identified a former downtown bar on 50th Street as the long term location for the sobering centre. The centre is described as a safe space for intoxicated people to recuperate.

Over the summer the program was running out of a City of Yellowknife arena, but needed to move out to make way for other programming.

The sobering centre will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 a.m.