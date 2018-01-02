Two youth are seriously injured after crashing a snowmobile into a shed on New Years day, say Hall Beach, Nunavut, RCMP.

RCMP say they found a 13-year-old driver and a 12-year-old passenger at the collision site, and they were not wearing any helmets or protective gear. The two were alone, but had permission to take the snowmobile, say police.

The youth were medevaced out of the community to Iqaluit, say police.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash, but RCMP say they are still investigating.

RCMP says they want to remind the public to always wear a helmet and protective gear while riding a snowmobile.