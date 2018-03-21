A man in Ndilo, N.W.T. is demanding answers after he says the Yellowknife Fire Department refused to respond to an emergency call about his snow machine that caught on fire while his daughter was riding it Tuesday afternoon.

Norman Betsina was downtown at around 12:30 p.m. when he was alerted to the emergency.

"I immediately made sure that everybody was OK and called the fire department," said Betsina.

But emergency crews, according to Betsina, refused to respond to the call because the snow machine, which was a couple hundred feet from shore, was too far out on Great Slave Lake.

So Betsina and two friends took a fire extinguisher to the flaming machine themselves, and used shovels to pile snow on hot spots.

This snow machine was still flaming when CBC visited the site an hour after Norman Betsina says he called the Yellowknife Fire Department. (Randi Beers/CBC)

"What bothers me is they never came down, they never responded, they never sent anybody," he said.

"No RCMP, no bylaw, nothing … We put our lives on the line."

Betsina is especially concerned with the fact that he and his friends fought the fire without any personal protective equipment or training, and they didn't know whether the snow machine's gas tank was full.

Despite their efforts, the machine was flaming again when CBC visited the site at around 2 p.m.

Now, Betsina is down one snow machine and left with a mountain of questions for the City of Yellowknife and its fire department.

"What if it was somebody else? Is it because we are in Ndilo?" he asked.

"They take our money and use it for themselves for municipal purposes so … maybe we should take our money back. Start our own fire department."

Betsina said he was also planning to call Yellowknives First Nation Chief Ernest Betsina to let him know of the issue.

Ndilo and Dettah within Yellowknife city limits

The City of Yellowknife provides emergency services to Yellowknives Dene First Nations communities Ndilo and Dettah, which are located within Yellowknife's municipal boundaries.

Regarding jurisdiction, the city's emergency response and fire protection services bylaw only states emergency services can't be used outside city limits without approval from the city's senior administrative officer. The snow machine caught fire well within city boundaries, which includes Yellowknife Bay.

There is no mention in the bylaw of fire response on the water within municipal boundaries.

In 2015, RCMP and Yellowknife's fire response fought a houseboat fire in Yellowknife Bay. RCMP told CBC at the time that the Coast Guard helped transport emergency response personnel to the blaze.

Nobody from the City of Yellowknife's Department of Public Safety provided a response to questions about why the fire department didn't respond to Betsina's call by Tuesday evening.

Deputy Mayor Adrian Bell said the director of public safety would provide answers Wednesday.