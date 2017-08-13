Smoke blowing in from fires in the South Slave region of the Northwest Territories is blanketing parts of the territory, including Yellowknife, prompting special air quality statements from Environment Canada.

The national weather service issued statements for several communities early Sunday morning, saying smoke could cause reduced visibility and poor air quality.

Environment Canada issued statements for Yellowknife, Fort Resolution, Lutselk'e, Fort Smith, Wekweeti, Whati and Behchoko.

The smoke is coming from fires south of Great Slave Lake and is expected to remain in place through early next week, Environment Canada said in the statements.

People may see increased coughing, throat irritation or shortness of breath if they're outdoors for too long.

Environment Canada jointly issued the statements with the Northwest Territories Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Northwest Territories Health Department.

Most of the Northwest Territories could have some sort of smoke cover Sunday, according to Fire Smoke Canada, the monitoring service recommended by the territorial government.