Smoke was visible from downtown Whitehorse Friday morning as fire crews responded to a blaze on Long Lake Road.

The fire started outside a rural home at lot 1241 on Long Lake Road. It appears no residents were present at the time.

Whitehorse Fire Chief Kevin Lyslo reported no injuries, however he said the fire department would investigate the site and provide further comment later.

The fire appears to have started in the area of a shed, wood pallets and vehicles parked outside the house. By 9:30 a.m. the fire was extinguished.

The smouldering remains of a fire that the Whitehorse fire department responded to on Firday at about 8 a.m. (Philipe Morin/CBC)

Long Lake Road is a bumpy, muddy dirt road. Firefighters had some trouble reaching the site as larger trucks at times had to be guided carefully around bends and corners.

The fire does not appear to have caused any damage to the house on the lot. Neither did it spread into the surrounding wooded area.



