Inuvik's 'Cake Boss' defends national Skills Canada title; 4 N.W.T. youth pick up medals

Karis Dekwant is officially Canada's best young baker — again.

The 17-year-old Inuvik resident defended her title at the Skills Canada National Competition in Edmonton this week. Dekwant picked up her gold medal at the event's closing ceremonies Wednesday afternoon.

It's the second Skills Canada National title for Dekwant, who won last year's competition in Winnipeg. Since then, she's started her own baking business in Inuvik, Karis Cakes & More.

Dekwant's winning table included buns, pastries, and a cake. (Submitted by Krystal Pidborochynski)

Four on podium

This year, Dekwant had some Northern company on the podium, as three Yellowknife residents also picked up medals in various disciplines.

Pyper Legge, from Sir John Franklin High School, won a silver medal in the cooking competition. Robert Heron, representing Dominion Diamond Mines, picked up a bronze in electrical wiring, while Robert Warren, representing Ideal Woodworking, won a bronze in cabinetmaking.

The Skills Canada National Competition is the largest and only national, multi-trade and technology competition for students across Canada. This year, 18 competitors represented the Northwest Territories at the competition.