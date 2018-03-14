An Iqaluit driver was involved in a single vehicle rollover on Niaqunngusiaq Road, the road to Apex, near its junction with the Road to Nowhere shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The road in the accident area had to be resurfaced, and was closed for a portion of the morning.

By noon Wednesday, the road was reopened.

Iqaluit RCMP and the fire department responded to the incident and the woman who drove the truck went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they don't believe alcohol was a factor in the incident and they will not be laying any charges.