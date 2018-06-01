Skip to Main Content
Darryl Sheepway seeks appeal of second-degree murder conviction

Notifications

Darryl Sheepway seeks appeal of second-degree murder conviction

Sheepway says his conviction earlier this year for the 2015 death of Christopher Brisson was unreasonable and his sentence was unfit.

Sheepway says his conviction was unreasonable, his sentence unfit and he wants a new trial

CBC News ·
Darryl Sheepway, seen here in an undated photo, is now serving a life sentence with no eligibility for parole for 13 years. (Yukon News)

Confessed killer Darryl Sheepway says his murder conviction earlier this year was unreasonable, his sentence was unfit, and that he wants a new trial.

He filed a notice of appeal earlier this month.

Sheepway was convicted in January of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of Christopher Brisson, in Whitehorse. During trial Sheepway said he shot and killed Brisson, who sold him crack cocaine, during a botched robbery. 

Earlier this month, Sheepway was given a life sentence without eligibility for parole for 13 years.

If granted a new trial, Sheepway is asking for a jury. His trial last year was before a judge alone.

With files from Caitlin Taylor

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us