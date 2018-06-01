Darryl Sheepway seeks appeal of second-degree murder conviction

Confessed killer Darryl Sheepway says his murder conviction earlier this year was unreasonable, his sentence was unfit, and that he wants a new trial.

He filed a notice of appeal earlier this month.

Sheepway was convicted in January of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of Christopher Brisson, in Whitehorse. During trial Sheepway said he shot and killed Brisson, who sold him crack cocaine, during a botched robbery.

Earlier this month, Sheepway was given a life sentence without eligibility for parole for 13 years.

If granted a new trial, Sheepway is asking for a jury. His trial last year was before a judge alone.