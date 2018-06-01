Darryl Sheepway seeks appeal of second-degree murder conviction
Sheepway says his conviction earlier this year for the 2015 death of Christopher Brisson was unreasonable and his sentence was unfit.
Sheepway says his conviction was unreasonable, his sentence unfit and he wants a new trial
Confessed killer Darryl Sheepway says his murder conviction earlier this year was unreasonable, his sentence was unfit, and that he wants a new trial.
He filed a notice of appeal earlier this month.
Sheepway was convicted in January of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of Christopher Brisson, in Whitehorse. During trial Sheepway said he shot and killed Brisson, who sold him crack cocaine, during a botched robbery.
Earlier this month, Sheepway was given a life sentence without eligibility for parole for 13 years.
If granted a new trial, Sheepway is asking for a jury. His trial last year was before a judge alone.
With files from Caitlin Taylor