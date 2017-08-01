Family and friends confirm that a 23-year-old mother from Inuvik died in a car crash on Wednesday on the North Klondike Highway in Yukon.

Shannon Ciboci was the mother of three children.

Ciboci had worked as the volunteer coordinator at Inuvik's Great Northern Arts Festival, according to a Facebook post by the festival.

"A vivacious spirit, a beautiful woman with a bright future, a devoted mother to three beautiful boys," the post said.

"She will be remembered for going above and beyond as volunteer coordinator in 2016."

RCMP in Yukon say the single-vehicle accident happened north of Pelly Crossing at about 6:30 p.m. on July 26.

Ciboci died at the scene. A 33-year-old man and a two-year-old child were taken by air ambulance to the Whitehorse hospital. There's no word on their condition.

Police and the Yukon Coroner's Service were investigating the crash.