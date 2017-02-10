Two stars of Canadian music will be in Yellowknife in July, as Shad and City and Colour headline the first lineup announcement from Folk on the Rocks.
The Yellowknife festival, heading into its 37th year, will include a solo set from City and Colour — also known as Dallas Green. The singer-songwriter has multiple platinum albums in Canada and has won three Juno Awards.
Shad, who hosted CBC's q from March 2015 to August 2016, has been shortlisted twice for the Polaris Prize for his albums TSOL and Flying Colours. He won the Juno Award for rap recording of the year for TSOL in 2011.
As part of their first lineup announcement, Folk on the Rocks also announced that local rocker Digawolf will take the stage at their 2017 festival, as well as The Dead South, Elephant Stone, Tanika Charles, and Boots & The Hoots.
Additional acts are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the festival, which is scheduled for July 14 to 16.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.