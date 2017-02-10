Two stars of Canadian music will be in Yellowknife in July, as Shad and City and Colour headline the first lineup announcement from Folk on the Rocks.

The Yellowknife festival, heading into its 37th year, will include a solo set from City and Colour — also known as Dallas Green. The singer-songwriter has multiple platinum albums in Canada and has won three Juno Awards.

Shad, who hosted CBC's q from March 2015 to August 2016, has been shortlisted twice for the Polaris Prize for his albums TSOL and Flying Colours. He won the Juno Award for rap recording of the year for TSOL in 2011.

As part of their first lineup announcement, Folk on the Rocks also announced that local rocker Digawolf will take the stage at their 2017 festival, as well as The Dead South, Elephant Stone, Tanika Charles, and Boots & The Hoots.

Additional acts are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the festival, which is scheduled for July 14 to 16.