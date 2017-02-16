The Yukon government will continue to work to improve services for victims of sexualized violence in light of a Globe and Mail investigation that showed many complaints of sexual assault in the territory are dismissed as unfounded by police, said Justice Minister Tracy McPhee Thursday.

McPhee was speaking on CBC Yukon's morning show, A New Day.

"I think it is shining light on a very serious problem here in Canada and particularly in the Yukon," she said.

The RCMP nationally have committed to reviewing all sexual assault complaints deemed unfounded in 2016, including those in Yukon.

McPhee, a former federal criminal prosecutor in the territory, said improving services for victims of crime has been one of her priorities since becoming minister at the beginning of December.

"I have a history personally of being involved in issues in respect to victim services, particularly in sexualized violence since I was 19 years old, which wasn't yesterday, back in university and throughout my career," she said.

"It's something that's near and dear to me, it's important to our government and we've already begun the work," said McPhee.

The Globe and Mail reported that from 2010 to 2014 across Canada 19 per cent of sexual assault allegations were deemed unfounded by police.

In the Yukon over the same period it was 25 per cent.

McPhee said sexualized violence is three times higher in Yukon than the Canadian average.

Asked about her influence over how the RCMP classifies sexual assault allegations, McPhee said there are territorial victim services in every Yukon community people can also turn to, and a B.C.-based 24-hour crisis line Yukoners can call for help.

McPhee added victims in small communities have another option.

"Sometimes in small communities a victim may not feel comfortable, either going to that person if they know who they are, or going to the detachment or going to their First Nation or other community organizations to seek help," she said.

"So they can always contact Whitehorse and explain that and ask that somebody else be assigned, or that somebody else would help them, that absolutely happens on a regular basis," McPhee said.

McPhee says RCMP officers along with other front-line workers are training this week in Whitehorse on how to respond to victims of sexual assault. (Chris Windeyer/CBC)

McPhee said it would be ideal if rape myths were no longer an issue for victims of sexual assault.

"I've worked in this area here in the territory for almost 25 years and I have seen much progress and I think we'd all like to think that nobody would experience that anymore, but we can always do better," she said.

"It's important to have people who are trained, the initial social response to someone who is disclosing sexualized violence or any kind of violence is very important," said McPhee.

"It is absolutely critical as to how the trajectory of what happens next and so what we really need is for all people on the front line to understand that and be properly trained to do it."

She said, for instance, there is a training session this week in Whitehorse with about 25 participants, including RCMP officers, medical professionals and educators, that focuses on sexualized violence.