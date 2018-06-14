Inuvik man denies all allegations in sexual assault trial

An man from Inuvik, N.W.T., accused of sexually assaulting and beating his former girlfriend was the last witness to testify in his own trial.

On Wednesday, the man denied all the allegations made against him, including forcing her to have sex with him, choking her, slapping her and biting her thumb.

During cross-examination at the N.W.T. Supreme Court in Yellowknife, Crown prosecutor Jay Potter went through each of the allegations twice, suggesting they took place just as the woman had described. The accused man responded with phrases such as: "that's not possible, no," "all of those are lies," "absolutely not" and "that's not true."

He also differed on many minor points.

For example, the woman said he pushed her to the ground in anger as they were leaving Yellowknife's Raven Pub after a gathering for her birthday.

"I never went to the Raven bar with her ever," he said.

CBC is not identifying the man because of a ban on the publication of any information that could identify the woman.

The two were in a relationship from 2012 to 2016. The woman said the first incident happened early on. She said the man had jammed open the locked front entrance door to his apartment building to allow her to come up to his third floor unit.

She said as soon as she stepped inside his apartment, he immediately "shuffled" her to the bedroom and forced her to have sex, despite her protests.

Testifying Wednesday, the man denied the allegation and said he never jammed open the entrance to the apartment. He said the building owners had a strict rule against that, because there was access to a main floor retail store from inside the building.

She said she escaped to the bathroom, then ran to a friend's house when he stopped having sex to answer his ringing phone.

"I've never stopped having sex to answer a phone," he testified. "I don't know why anybody would do that."

Final arguments Thursday

The man said he left his apartment on good terms and moved into the woman's government-subsidized housing unit. She said he moved in with her because he had been evicted. Both said they had to move from her house after she started a fire in it while heavily intoxicated.

The man said because of the fire and the woman's heavy drinking, he moved to Edmonton to get away from her. But they reconnected shortly after he moved when she went to the Poundmaker's Lodge Treatment Centre to address her drinking problem.

At the beginning of 2015, the two moved from there to a Sahtu community, where the woman relapsed. After drinking at a house one night, she was so intoxicated she fell down the front steps and suffered a serious injury. She had to be medevaced to Edmonton for surgery.

The woman accused the man of attacking her after she recovered. She said it happened after they had shared a mickey of vodka. He was adamant they quit drinking after she hurt herself on the steps.

The man said he left the Sahtu in April 2015 to accompany an aunt in Inuvik to a funeral in Alaska.

"After I left, she sent me a message saying she couldn't believe I cheated on her again," he said. She wanted to end the relationship, he said.

He said before his flight back to the Sahtu community to retrieve his truck, snowmobile and other belongings, the RCMP called to tell him about the allegations the woman had made.

"I kind of laughed at the officer because I thought he was joking," he testified. "He said he was not joking."

The man said he turned himself in to police.

The lawyers for both sides are scheduled to make their final arguments to the jury on Thursday.

After the judge gives them their final instructions, it will then be up to the four women and six men to decide who is telling the truth.