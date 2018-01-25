​The city of Yellowknife is still cleaning up sewage near Kam Lake Road after it spilled more than a week ago.

A sewage pipe ruptured by Ron's Equipment Rental and Industrial Supply around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 15.

City employees worked until 11 p.m. to repair the break and divert the sewage, according to a press release.

However, waste leaked down the city's drainage channel from the road and onto Kam Lake, which is frozen over.

Customers didn't know how to get to the shop because the road was closed, said Jessica Enzoe-Riddle, the human resources and communications coordinator for the company.

"We were getting a high call volume," said Enzoe-Riddle. "It affected people coming in and doing business."

The city estimated that between a million and two million​ litres of waste spilled because of the break.

Crews work to clean up the sewage on Jan. 15. (Submitted by Kayla Cochrane)

The first cleanup step was to remove contaminated snow and sewage slush that was trapped by snow berms.

However, the city had to wait for the waste to freeze and solidify in order to excavate and truck it to the city's water treatment lagoon.

It might take hundreds of truck loads to remove all of the contaminated snow, slush and ice, said Dennis Kefalas, the city's director of public works and engineering.

He estimates it could take a week or two to finish the hauling, but the other work won't be able to be done at the same time.

A sewage pipe ruptured on Kam Lake Road on Jan. 15. Now the city of Yellowknife is planning a public meeting to discuss it. (Curtis Mandeville/CBC)

In order to remove the sewage that leaked onto Kam Lake, the city will have to wait for ice on the lake to get thicker so it can support the weight of heavy machinery.

"Proposed remediation plans include spreading lime along the entire length of the drainage channel and removing the sewage from the Kam Lake ice surface using machinery," the press release said.

City consults feds, plans public meeting

The city has been in consultations with territory's Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans to "to ensure all measures are properly taken to remove any negative impact the spill may have on Kam Lake."

It also said a public meeting is being organized, but a date has not been set.

Grace Lake has not been affected because water flows from Grace Lake into Kam Lake.

Currently, there are barriers on the side on the road surrounding contaminated snow.

The cause of the break has not been determined.

Property owners should call 867-920-5637 if their property has been affected by the spill.