On Friday, crews worked to pull an excavator out of Kam Lake after it had fallen through the ice.

The machine broke through the ice at around noon Wednesday as it tried to recover sewage that leaked after a pipe burst on Jan. 15. The city estimates between a million and two million​ litres of waste spilled as a result of the break.

"Cleanup has been slowed down," said Dennis Kefalas, the city's director of public works and engineering.

Kefalas said the city didn't think the contractor would take the excavator out on the ice.

"It's hard to say why they proceeded to go further than what we expected to do."

Kefalas said the city will continue to monitor the area to see if fuel or other substances leaked from the excavator, adding they hadn't seen any evidence of that yet.

No one was hurt in the incident.

"It's not the first time a piece of equipment has gone through the ice in the north," he said.