The Alaska Earthquake Information Center says a magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit the central part of the state Sunday night.

The centre says the earthquake had an epicentre 43 kilometres north of Pleasant Valley, a town of about 700 residents

at 9:09 p.m. local time Sunday. The earthquake had a depth of 11 kilometres.

The earthquake was the fourth to hit Alaska over the weekend.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Earlier Sunday, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit the Cook Inlet region at 11:58 a.m. near Tyonek, a town of about 200 residents. The earthquake had a depth of about 10 kilometres.

On Saturday, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck in the Kenai Peninsula region at 8:25 p.m. local time Saturday.

The centre reported hours earlier that a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit part of the Aleutian Islands chain.

The quake struck about 12:43 p.m. in the Fox Islands region of the Aleutians.

Last Monday, two earthquakes shook parts of Alaska, Yukon and northern British Columbia, causing power outages and damaging buildings. A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit about 85 kilometres northwest of Skagway, Alaska. Another quake, magnitude 6.3, hit less than two hours later.