Yukon's territorial court believes a serial armed robber may change his ways and live peacefully in Whitehorse when he's released from his current sentence, as he is pledging to get mental health treatment and stop using drugs.



Richard 'Ricky' Linklater, 35, has about 50 convictions and breaches on record including eight violent offences.

His long list of crimes include:

Robbing a bookstore in Whitehorse and choking the woman behind the counter. (2001)

Robbing a grocery store in Whitehorse armed with a hypodermic needle. (2004)

Robbing a liquor store in Whitehorse and threatening the clerk with a knife. (2004)

Setting fire to his jail cell at Whitehorse Correctional and assaulting a prison guard. (2004)

Working as an 'enforcer' in the Whitehorse drug trade and severely beating a man over debts. (2008)

Stealing a car in Watson Lake and threatening the owner with a machete after they laid charges. (2012)

Knocking down and dragging an Gwitchin elder outside a Whitehorse hotel to steal her purse. (2015)

Linklater has also escaped from custody twice. In one case he ran out of court and hid in Whitehorse for nearly a month before being arrested.

He's also ignored probation orders on different occasions and has been described as a problem inmate at Whitehorse Correctional Centre.

Nevertheless, the court believes he can change.

Long-term supervision order

Linklater was sentenced to more than two years' incarceration Monday for a variety of offences ranging from robbery to theft to fraud.

Time-and-a-half credit for time already spent at Whitehorse Correctional Centre means he has 120 days left to serve.

The Crown was initially seeking to have Linklater deemed a dangerous offender, which would keep him behind bars indefinitely.

However Crown Prosecutor Noel Sinclair presented a joint submission with the defence on Monday calling for long-term supervision. Once Linklater's time is served, he will be allowed to live in Whitehorse and spend time with his children.

The court order calls for strict supervision for 10 years as well as a 10-year ban on owning firearms. Conditions of supervision can include drug testing and conditions similar to parole.

Court hears Linklater could rehabilitate

The Crown's change of heart is due in part to letters of recommendation.

While at Whitehorse Correctional Centre, Linklater was assessed by a visiting forensic psychiatrist Dr. Shabehram Lohrasbe who said "the possibility cannot be dismissed" that his behaviour will improve if he stays off illegal drugs.

The report says Linklater "has a high risk for acts of violence in the immediate future" but says he might respond to treatment.

Linklater also received a letter of support from Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Society Yukon offering their support in his rehabilitation.

He was also defended in court by an aboriginal support worker hired by the Council of Yukon First Nations who said Linklater has been working very hard to change his life.

'I accept responsibility'

Linklater read a statement to the court which said he was seeking treatment for mental illness including violent tendencies.

"I accept responsibility for what I have done and would very much like to put this behind me," he read.

"I was never aware of the effect untreated mental illness had on my life. I am looking forward to moving on in a healthy positive way."

The court heard that Linklater suffered trauma as a child, has been homeless and has been addicted to illegal drugs for years.

Linklater calls for culturally-appropriate counseling

Justice Heino Lilles told Linklater to stop using illegal drugs. Linklater, who is Indigenous, has asked to be sent for treatment including sweatlodges and other culturally-appropriate counselling in B.C.

This request is now in the hands of Corrections Canada who will decide once he serves his remaining time at the Whitehorse jail.

The Crown told the court this order could be Linklater's last chance at freedom.

"If we're wrong about [the potential for rehabilitation], Linklater is going to be exposing himself to an indeterminate sentence. If he re-offends violently in the future the Crown will have no choice," said Sinclair.

If Linklater does manage to live a peaceful life in Whitehorse it will be an unprecedented turn-around.

The psychiatrist's report states he's been "unable to stay in the community for any length of time without re-offending" so far.