A Fort Good Hope, N.W.T, man was sentenced to just over four years in prison on Tuesday in a case that highlighted the lasting damage of residential schools.

Arnold Maurice Manuel was sentenced for two crimes: sexual assault and cocaine trafficking.

The 39-year-old was out on bail on the sexual assault charge when, in May 2016, he was caught in the RCMP's Green Manilishi investigation targeting the cocaine trade in Yellowknife.

According to Crown prosecutor Duane Praught, Manuel went to a woman's house in November of 2014 after the two had exchanged texts, though the woman made it clear she did not want him to come.

When he got there she told him again she did not want to see him. She said "no" repeatedly and pushed and kicked at Manuel as he advanced on her and then sexually assaulted her, Praught said.

In a written statement read out in court, the woman said even now, two years after the attack, she's afraid to be alone in her own home.

She said anxiety and anger has also made it difficult for her to focus on her job. She said she has lashed out at co-workers for no reason and spent time crying alone in the washroom.

She has also been ostracized by members of Manuel's family — glared at and snickered at when she sees them in the community. In her statement, the woman said she thought about taking "the easy way out," implying suicide, but did not follow through because of the impact it would have on her family.

In an attempt to move on with her life, she has forgiven Manuel but she does not want to see him or be around him.

Manuel's criminal record includes 43 prior convictions dating back to 1992, including seven violent offences.

He was caught in the Green Manilishi investigation after police intercepted calls and messages that he sent to two central figures in the cocaine trade, Todd Dube and Norman Hache, according to an agreed statement of facts.

Manuel bought quarter and half ounces of powdered and crack cocaine and marijuana over a three-month period.

Difficult childhood

Most of Tuesday's sentencing hearing focused on Manuel's difficult childhood. Both of his parents — Beverly McNeely and Daniel McNeely, the MLA for the Sahtu — went to the notorious Grollier Hall residential school in Inuvik. Manuel's grandparents are also former residential school students.

Three reports prepared for the sentencing detailed an early childhood growing up in a home where violence, alcohol abuse and neglect were commonplace.

Manuel was the couple's first child, born when they were just 19. In the reports, Manuel's parents said residential school left them with no sense of how to raise and nurture their children.

In those same reports, Manuel noted there were many times during his childhood that it seemed there was no place to go for protection from alcohol-fuelled violence in the community. Manuel's father said he experienced the same during his youth.

Because of the neglect, alcohol and violence, Manuel was removed from his family at age 11 and placed in foster care in Yellowknife.

"I pray for her"

Addressing the court on Tuesday, Manuel said he takes full responsibility for both crimes and thinks daily about the harm he caused the woman he sexually assaulted.

"I know she is very hurt and traumatized and I pray for her and ask for her forgiveness," he said.

Manuel's lawyer Rod Gregory later said his client is upset and disturbed by the victim's allegations that his family is ostracizing her. Gregory said Manuel does not believe his immediate family would do such a thing.

Gregory detailed the courses and programs Manuel has taken while in jail, including programs to address his alcohol abuse and violence.

"I do have some hope [of rehabilitation] given the steps Mr. Manuel is taking," said Justice Andrew Mahar, adding he believes Manuel is remorseful but the steps taken during his time in jail while awaiting sentencing are not as strong a demonstration of remorse as a guilty plea.

Though Manuel pleaded guilty to the drug charge, he maintained he was innocent of the sexual assault until being found guilty by a judge and jury in February.

The victim had to testify in open court at both a preliminary inquiry and in front of a jury at the trial.

In addition to sentencing Manuel to three years for the sexual assault and 13 months for the drug charge, Mahar put him on probation for three years after he is released.

During that time, Manuel is banned from drinking or possessing alcohol.