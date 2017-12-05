The sentencing hearing for an Inuvik, N.W.T., contracting company begins Tuesday morning following the death of an Australian teen who died while working for the company in 2016.

David Vinnicombe,19, died while on a construction site at the Inuvik satellite station facility near the town.

Vinnicombe's employer, Allen Services & Contracting Ltd., pleaded guilty in October 2017 to one of nine charges filed against the company and a supervisor under the territory's Safety Act.

That charge was "failing to ensure that all workers are sufficiently and competently supervised."

"For Robbie and Renee, David's parents, today is no different to any other miserable day of the last 17 months of their lives," said Vinnicombe's aunt, Jacqui Vinnicombe, on the phone from her home in Brisbane, Australia.

She says Vinnicombe's parent plan to give victim impact statements from their home in Longreach, Australia, during the hearing.

"What an enormous loss it has been in their lives," Jacqui said.

"It's going to be extremely heartfelt words, not mincing words, very direct. It's the only opportunity in this part of the process to hear what Robbie and Renee have lost."

The Vinnicombe family expressed their "shock" in October 2017 when Allen Services & Contracting Ltd. only pleaded guilty to one of the nine charges it's facing.

Jacqui says the family still struggles to get up-to-date information on the investigation into her nephew's death from the Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission and the territorial government.

Robbie and Jacqui Vinnicombe — the father and aunt of 19-year-old David Vinnicombe, who was killed in a workplace accident last year in Inuvik. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Jacqui and Vinnicombe's father Robbie have visited the Northwest Territories twice since the incident.

"We are fighting for change and to prevent another accident. His accident was 100 per cent preventable," said Jacqui, who says the family is not seeking financial compensation.

The prosecution has told the court the government will likely withdraw the remaining charges once a conviction is officially entered into the record.

The sentencing hearing is expected to take up to two hours.