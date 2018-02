A 37-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after the death of a 66-year-old man from Clyde River, Nunavut.

Chris Jaypoody of Clyde River has been taken into custody.

The older man died in the hospital on Feb. 3. He had been transported to Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit after he was found to be in "medical distress."

RCMP's major crimes unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner continue to investigate.