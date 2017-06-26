RCMP says they're still searching in Carmacks for Wilfred (Dickie) Charlie, who went missing last week.

The 57-year-old's identity was confirmed by family and RCMP to CBC this morning. Charlie was reported missing last Monday. His family said they believe he fell in the Yukon River, outside his home in Carmacks.

RCMP say that since Charlie was reported missing, they've had boats in the water every day, and that their efforts on the water will continue. Police have also have a helicopter doing aerial searches every second day since the disappearance.

Community volunteers have been searching in Carmacks.

Members of the family have been seeking donations for gas money to keep the search going.

