Searchers with the Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Coast Guard are involved in a search for two missing people in an overdue boat on Frobisher Bay near Iqaluit.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) in Halifax received a call shortly after 4 am. Eastern Time Sunday. The boat was due back Saturday. The JRCC dispatched an RCAF Hercules search plane, which began an air search near Iqaluit Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Matthew Howse is a spokesperson for the JRCC. In an email Sunday evening, Howse told CBC News that the Hercules returned to CFB Greenwood Sunday evening. It is expected back in Iqaluit Monday morning, with additional crew. Howse said a Cormorant search and rescue helicopter and the CCGS Amundsen are enroute to Iqaluit to join in the search.

Temperatures overnight are forecast to be 4 C. Rain and fog are also in the forecast, with winds 20 gusting to 40 km/hr.