Inuvik's Santa's Elves and their helpers delivered 159 hampers full of Christmas cheer on Thursday.

The Elves are an anonymous group of Inuvik community members and organizations that put hampers together for families in need during the holidays.

They say there were nearly 40 more hampers requested this year compared to last year. The hampers carry the fixings for Christmas dinner and brunch, as well as presents. It's an Inuvik tradition that has been passed on for decades, and one head elf — members prefer to remain anonymous — says that's what the holidays are all about.

"It's just what should be done," she said. "I mean If there's families out there that are struggling, that are hungry or that feel like they could use a little bit of extra help, this is the time of year that we don't want anyone to feel like they are missing or struggling."

She says the hampers are made possible thanks to community and business sponsors, who sometimes sponsor entire families. The Physicians of Inuvik, for example, sponsored 30 families.

Thursday afternoon, RCMP and fire trucks lined up to pick up and deliver hampers to families.

Jonathon Michele, Inuvik's acting fire chief, with a Christmas hamper set to be delivered. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Jonathan Michele, acting fire chief, says the initiative shows just how close-knit and generous Inuvik is.

"It makes the community spirit around the holiday season very nice. It's a very warm community that comes together and I think this is a representation of that," Michele said.

"So long as everyone has a meal — and for children who otherwise wouldn't have gifts — it's a very giving thing so that everyone can enjoy the holiday season in a very similar way."

The Elve's say the number of people who need hampers varies each year, though this year was at the high end of need.