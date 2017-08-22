A 27-year-old man is in police custody in relation to the death of a 22-year-old woman in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, on Tuesday.

The man is being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to RCMP, and is scheduled to be transferred to Winnipeg for further treatment.

The hamlet's senior administrative officer, Michael Rowan, said all public buildings were asked to go into lockdown around 2:30 p.m. The lockdown lasted about half an hour.

"The community is still in shock over what's happened," Rowan told CBC.

RCMP are now investigating with help from the RCMP Winnipeg Forensic Identification Section.